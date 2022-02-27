Published: - Feb 27, 2022

Tasnim – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he feels happy being part of Feyenoord football club.

Jahanbakhsh was brought to De Kuip in July 2021. In an interview with ESPN, the player said he feels really good to be part of the Eredivisie team.

“When I played at NEC and AZ I didn't go to Rotterdam very often, but since I've been here I feel really good. It's a really nice club and city, especially the stadium,” he said.

Jahanbakhsh was brought to Feyenoord by Arne Slot. The coach was fired from AZ in December 2020. Soon after, the head coach of Feyenoord started regular contact with Jahanbakhsh.

“When Arne called me, it felt really good that a big club like Feyenoord was interested in me,” he added.

“I know that I can help the team. It is important to me that I have to keep going.

According to Jahanbakhsh, the things didn't always go great in the first months because he missed the preparation and because he does not adapt quickly to a new club.

“When I went to NEC, AZ and Brighton it was always difficult for me. It always takes a few months to feel at home,” Jahanbakhsh stated.