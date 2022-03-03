Published: - Mar 03, 2022

Tasnim – Ferydoon Zandi was named as interim coach of 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden.

Zandi replaced Alexander Schmidt in the team.

Zandi was a member of Iran national football team from 2005 to 2009.

He also played in Iranian football clubs Steel Azin and Esteghlal.

He was assistant coach of Dynamo Dresden from 2020.

Under leadership of Schmidt, Dynamo earned 12 wins, six draws and 13 defeats.