Mar 03, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi helped Porto to earn an important 2-1 win over Sporting in the Portugal league.

He was on target in the 59th minute from the penalty spot.

Sporting forward Pablo Sarabia had scored his team’s only goal in the 49th minute.

In the 64th minute, Taremi assisted Evanilson for what turned out to be the game-winning goal of the fixture.

Porto moved six points clear of Sporting at top of the table with the win.