Mehdi Taremi Scores As Porto Defeats Sporting [VIDEO]

Mehdi Taremi  

Mehdi Taremi

Tasnim – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi helped Porto to earn an important 2-1 win over Sporting in the Portugal league.

He was on target in the 59th minute from the penalty spot.

Sporting forward Pablo Sarabia had scored his team’s only goal in the 49th minute.

In the 64th minute, Taremi assisted Evanilson for what turned out to be the game-winning goal of the fixture.

Porto moved six points clear of Sporting at top of the table with the win.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top