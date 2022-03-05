Published: - Mar 05, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic will travel to Tehran on Sunday.

The Croat will start his work for the matches against South Korea and Lebanon in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Team Melli will face South Korea on March 24 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul and will host Lebanon five days later in Tehran.

Iran has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup under leadership of Skocic.