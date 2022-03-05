Dragan Skocic to Enter Tehran on Sunday

Dragan Skocic  

Dragan Skocic

Tasnim – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic will travel to Tehran on Sunday.

The Croat will start his work for the matches against South Korea and Lebanon in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Team Melli will face South Korea on March 24 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul and will host Lebanon five days later in Tehran.

Iran has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup under leadership of Skocic.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top