Published: - Mar 05, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian defender Raphael Silva da Arruda entered Tehran, capital of Iran on Friday to finalize his contract with Esteghlal football team.

The 29-year-old player had most recently played in Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

Silva started his playing career in his homeland club Rio Preto in 2010.

Esteghlal, who is looking to win Iran league title after nine years, is going to sign Silva as one of replacements for Mohammad Hossein Moradmand and Siavash Yazdani, who were forced to leave the team due to military service.