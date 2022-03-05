Brazilian Defender Raphael Silva Enters Tehran to Join Esteghlal

Raphael Silva da Arruda  

Raphael Silva ُTehran

Tasnim – Brazilian defender Raphael Silva da Arruda entered Tehran, capital of Iran on Friday to finalize his contract with Esteghlal football team.

The 29-year-old player had most recently played in Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

Silva started his playing career in his homeland club Rio Preto in 2010.

Esteghlal, who is looking to win Iran league title after nine years, is going to sign Silva as one of replacements for Mohammad Hossein Moradmand and Siavash Yazdani, who were forced to leave the team due to military service.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top