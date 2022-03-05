2022 WCQ: Iran to play Lebanon in Mashhad

Tehran Times -  Iran national football team will host Lebanon in Mashhad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match has been scheduled for Mar. 29 and the Iranian football federation has announced that they will host the Lebanese team in Mashhad’s Imam Reza Stadium.

Iran lead Group A with 22 points.

Dragan Skocic’s men have already booked their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first Asian team.

Iran earned a late 2-1 win over Lebanon in Sidon on Nov. 11.

Iran will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.

