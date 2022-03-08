Published: - Mar 08, 2022

Tehran Times - The teams learned their fate at the quarterfinals round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

The draw was staged at the Iran Football League Organization’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal will face their rivals in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis will meet Aluminum, while Esteghlal play Nassaji.

Khalij Fars Mahshahr will face Mes Rafsanjan and Mes Kerman host Kheybar Khoramabad.

The matches will be held on April 9 and 10.

The winners of Persepolis and Aluminum match, will play the winners of Khalij Fars Mahshahr and Mes Rafsanjan in the semifinals round.

The winners of Esteghlal and Nassaji will meet the winners of Mes Kerman and Kheybar Khoramabad in semis.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.