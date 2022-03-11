Published: - Mar 11, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker Shahab Zahedi has signed an agreement with Nemzeti Bajnokság I club Puskás Akadémia FC.

Following the eruption of war between Russia and Ukraine, Zahedi decided to part ways with Ukraine's Zorya.

Rumors were spreading about the possibility of his return to Iran's Persepolis but he eventually decided to continue his professional career in Europe.

After successfully passing the Hungarian team's medical tests, he officially signed a contract with the club on Thursday. According to reports, he will play for the team till the end of this season.

Puskás Akadémia FC sit second in the league's table with 41 points from 23 matches.

The 26-year-old striker may make his debut for the team in next week's match against Zalaegerszegi.

In January, Zahedi received his first national team call-up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.