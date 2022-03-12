Published: - Mar 12, 2022

Tasnim – Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane says Sardar Azmoun will still need time to adjust to life in Germany.

Azmoun has played just one minute of Bundesliga football for Bayer Leverkusen following his move from Zenit St. Petersburg in January.

In an interview with Kicker, Leverkusen coach Seoane has given his verdict on the 27-year-old Iranian striker.

“We haven't seen the real Sardar here yet,” said Seoane.

“He's good at running in behind. He's not a player who will impress you with his dribbling or do a backheel, but he's very efficient.

“He doesn't take many touches on the ball, but is very productive and a clinical finisher. He's different from our other strikers,” he added.

Azmoun scored 62 goals in 104 appearances for Zenit.