Published: - Mar 13, 2022

PLDC - According to reports, Mehdi Rahmati has reached an initial agreement to lead Aluminium Arak FC in Iran Professional League.

Rasoul Khatibi parted ways with the Arak-based team on Saturday with mutual consent and the club is seeking a replacement as reports point to Rahmati as one of the main choices.

Former Esteghlal and Team Melli goalkeeper coached Shahr Khodro in the past season as his first coaching experience, finishing 9th in the table.

The 39-year-old is in Arak to talk with the club’s board of directors. Reports indicate that he will be announced as the head coach in a few hours.

Aluminum sit 11th in the table with 28 points from 22 matches.