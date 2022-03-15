Published: - Mar 15, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team and Chinese club Shenzhen defender Morteza Pouraliganji says he is interested in joining Persepolis in the near future.

The 30-year-old defender is recovering from an ACL surgery. Pouraliganji trains with Iranian football teams Persepolis and Nassaji in Tehran.

Pouraliganji said he is under contract with the Chinese club but he likes to play for Persepolis.

“I cannot hide my interest. Yes, I like to play for my favorite team Persepolis but at the moment I am under contract with Shenzhen,” Pouraliganji said.