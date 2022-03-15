Referee named for Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal

Mohammadreza Mansouri   Mehdi Seyed Ali   Derby 98  

Mehdi Seyedali

Tehran Times - The Iranian Football Federation has appointed referee Mehdi Seyedali as the man in charge of Thursday’s Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams.

He will be assisted by Mohammadreza Mansouri and Farhad Moraveji in this match.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and will be broadcast live on Shabakeh 3.

The match will be title decider since Esteghlal sit top of the table with 54 points, six points adrift of their archrivals Persepolis with eight weeks remaining.

