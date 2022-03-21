Published: - Mar 21, 2022

PLDC - Three key players of Iran’s National Football Team have contracted COVID-19 ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier match against South Korea.

Both Iran and South Korea have already booked their tickets to the Qatar World Cup but the match is important for improving the teams’ status in the FIFA Ranking.

Just three days remaining to the match, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have been handed a positive covid-19 test result.

The Iranian team cannot also use Saeed Ezzatollahi and Sadegh Moharrami, two other main players of the squad.

Dragan Skocic must turn to the bench and use other talented players that have sought to play in the main team for a long time.