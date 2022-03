Published: - Mar 26, 2022

Tasnim - Chinese referee Fu Ming was chosen to officiate the match between Iran and Lebanon at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier.

The match will be held at the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad on Tuesday.

Fu Ming has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2014.

Iran sits second in Group A with 22 points, one point behind leader South Korea.