Published: - Mar 26, 2022

Tasnim - Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh is available for the match against Lebanon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Jahanbakhsh, who missed the match against South Korea due to COVID-19, has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Iran will host Lebanon on Tuesday in Mashhad.

The match against Lebanon is a must-win game for Team Melli since Iran wants to finish Group A as the top team.