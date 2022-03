Published: - Mar 29, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh will be absent in the match against Lebanon.

Team Melli will host Lebanon in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Khalilzadeh was forced to leave the match against South Korea on Thursday due to a foot injury.

Khalilzadeh will not be fit for the match against Lebanon.