Published: - Mar 31, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s Sepahan have inked a contract with Portuguese coach Luís Manuel Lamas Martins as the new assistant manager of the team.

The 58-year-old coach has the experience of working in various teams including Tottenham Spurs and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

He has also worked as assistant manager of Saudi Arabia between 2010 and 2012 as his sole experience in the West Asian region.

“Experienced Portuguese coach Luís Martins was added to the team’s technical staff after holding meetings with head coach Moharram Navidkia and the club’s president and board of directors,” announced the Isfahan-based team in a statement on Wednesday.

He is one of the most experienced coaches active in Iranian football and can help the team, especially in the AFC Champions League campaign.

Sepahan are in Group D of the Asian competitions along with Pakhtakor, Al-Duhail, and Al-Taawoun. The team will start the campaign next week against Pakhtakor.

As far as the Iranian league is concerned, Sepahan sit third in the table with 42 points from 23 games.