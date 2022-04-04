Published: - Apr 04, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Tractor is going to hire Portuguese defender Tiago Ferreira.

The 28-year-old player has traveled to Tabriz to undergo a medical exam.

Ferreira started his playing career in Porto B in 2012 and has also played in Belgian team Waregem and Romanian club Universitatea Craiova.

Ferreira has most recently played at Hungarian side MTK.

Tractor, headed by Ertugrul Saglam, sits 13th in the Iran Professional League’s 16-team table.