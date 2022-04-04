Published: - Apr 04, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team discovered their opponents in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For them, to qualify for the next stage for the first time ever is the main priority BUT to book a spot in the phase needs so many things to do.

Iran have been drawn in Group B with England, the U.S. and one of Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine.

Iran could have advanced to the next stage for the first time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup but finished third behind Spain and Portugal. But this time, the ‘Persian Leopards’ are drawn in a easier group but it doesn’t mean the success for them since there is many things to do to make history in Doha.

First, the Iranians must know there is different between confidence and understatement.

“I’m worried that the fans or the media may take the group lightly. They must understand how tough our mission is and there is no guarantee a spot in the next round,” Iran captain Karim Ansarifard posted on his Instagram account.

Every team need good preparation for the tournaments. With eight months remaining, the football federation must arrange the best possible friendly matches for the National Team.

In addition, Iran football federation needs to know its president as soon as possible.

Extraordinary assembly of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on May 10.

And finally, will Dragan Skocic remain as Iran coach?

There’s much speculation that the Croat will be replaced with a well-known coach. It hurts the team. Skocic and coaching staff have the right to know about their future.

The federation must make decision on the issue as soon as possible.