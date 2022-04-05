Published: - Apr 05, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team were held to a goalless draw against Havadar on Matchday 24 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

In the Match held in Tehran’s Pas Stadium, the Reds failed to win their must-win game.

If Esteghlal defeat Paykan Tuesday night, the Blues will move eight points clear in title race.

Persepolis showed a lackluster performance against Havadar.

The Reds had been held to a 1-1 draw against Havadar in the first half of the season.