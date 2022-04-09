Published: - Apr 09, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi was suspended for the rest of Iran Professional League (IPL) season by Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

He got involved in a controversial moment in Tehran derby three weeks ago at the Azadi Stadium.

The Persepolis coach harshly criticized the referee in the final moments of the match, saying the decision went against his team and pushed the officials several times.

The match ended 1-1 and Persepolis failed to reduce the gap with Esteghlal to three points.

Golmohammadi’s was suspended for six matches and it means he has been barred for the rest of the season.

Esteghlal goalkeeping coach Behzad Gholampour was also suspended one match after pushing Persepolis midfielder Mehdi Torabi onto the field.