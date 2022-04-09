Published: - Apr 09, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran’s Hazfi Cup final match will be held on April 27.

Persepolis, who were scheduled to play Aluminum the quarter-final round on Saturday, will play the Arak based football team Sunday night due to air pollution.

Esteghlal will also host Nassaji Monday night in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Amirhossein Roshanak, Hazfi Cup’s chief executive, has announced that the final match of Hazfi Cup will be held on April 27.

The Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.