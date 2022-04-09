Published: - Apr 09, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team will play New Zealand in a friendly match in June in Doha, Qatar.

The game will be one of four warm-up matches in the Persian Gulf country.

Director of Iran national football team Hamid Estili had already said they will hold a two-week training camp in Doha in June.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and the winners of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand are scheduled to play Costa Rica in the inter-continental playoff on June 14.