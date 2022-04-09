Iran to play New Zealand in friendly match

Friendly Match   Hamid Estili   2022 FIFA World Cup  

Iran New Zealand

Tehran Times - Iran national football team will play New Zealand in a friendly match in June in Doha, Qatar.

The game will be one of four warm-up matches in the Persian Gulf country.

Director of Iran national football team Hamid Estili had already said they will hold a two-week training camp in Doha in June.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and the winners of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand are scheduled to play Costa Rica in the inter-continental playoff on June 14.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top