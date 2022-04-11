Published: - Apr 11, 2022

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team lost to Al Duhail 1-0 on Matchday Two of the AFC Champions League 2022 Group D on Sunday.

The Qatari team won the match thanks to a late goal from Michael Olunga.

With just six minutes to go, 2021 top scorer Olunga did what he does best to open his account for the campaign. Quiet throughout the game, Almoez Ali played an excellent ball into the area and the Kenyan finished with a diving header to give his side their first three points.

Up next for Sepahan are group hosts Al Taawoun on Thursday in the late kickoff, while Al Duhail face Uzbek Super League champions Pakhtakor in the early game.