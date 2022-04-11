Published: - Apr 11, 2022

Tehran Times - Foolad football team failed to register their first win in Group C of the 2022 AFC Champions League (ACL).

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Foolad.

Al Ahli midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi scored an own goal in the 83rd minute but Federico Cartabia leveled the score in the injury time.

Foolad will meet Turkmenistan’s Ahal on Thursday, while Al Ahli play Al Gharafa in the group.