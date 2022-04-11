2022 ACL: Foolad held by Shabab Al Ahli [VIDEO]

Ahmad Nourollahi   AFC Champions League 2022  
Foolad Shabab Al Ahli
 
Tehran Times - Foolad football team failed to register their first win in Group C of the 2022 AFC Champions League (ACL).

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Foolad.

Al Ahli midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi scored an own goal in the 83rd minute but Federico Cartabia leveled the score in the injury time.

Foolad will meet Turkmenistan’s Ahal on Thursday, while Al Ahli play Al Gharafa in the group.

 

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top