Published: - Apr 12, 2022

MNA – The Secretary-General of Iran's football federation rejected as false the reports by some sports Arab media that it had offered Carlos Queiroz to lead the national Iranian football team during the world cup again.

Hassan Kamrani Far rejected as false what some Arab sports media have reported that the Iranian side has offered to the former head coach of the national football team Carlos Queiroz to lead the team again ahead of other 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Kamrani Far told Mehr that the Iranian football body has not held any talks with the former coach of the Iranian team.

The Portuguese coach is the longest-serving coach in the history of the Iran national team, serving for almost eight years between 2011 and 2019.

Queiroz has left his role as Egypt coach after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) terminated his contract by mutual consent. The decision comes after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Iran was the first Asian country to qualify for this year's world cup under the leadership of the Croatian coach Dragan Skočić, who came under criticism after a 2-0 defeat in the Asian qualifiers against the South Korean team recently.