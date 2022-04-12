Published: - Apr 12, 2022

Tasnim – FIFA has ordered Iranian soccer club Persepolis to pay $950,000 to its former goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic.

The Croatian goalkeeper left the club last December after Persepolis failed to meet its financial commitment.

Radosevic joined Persepolis from Hungarian team Debrecen in 2016 but didn’t regularly play for the team over the past five years.

Persepolis has encountered so many financial problems in recent years.