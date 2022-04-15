Published: - Apr 15, 2022

Tehran Times - Foolad of Iran football team scored late in injury time to defeat a 10-man Turkmenistan’s Ahal 1-0 in an entertaining AFC Champions League 2022 Group C encounter on Thursday.

In the match held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Malian defender Moussa Coulibaly headed the winning goal in the dying embers of the match.

Ahal went to 10 men in the 51st minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Foolad are scheduled to meet Ahal on April 18.