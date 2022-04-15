Published: - Apr 15, 2022

Tasnim – Ex-Iran midfielder Ashkan Dejagah has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The 35-year-old player currently plays for Al-Shahania but his contract will run at the end of the season.

Dejagah has previously played for Iranian club Tractor from 2018 to 2021.

He started his playing career in Hertha Berlin in 2004 and joined VfL Wolfsburg three years later. Dejagah also played for English Premier League side Fulham.

He has been linked with a move to Esteghlal and Persepolis in recent years.