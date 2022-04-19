Published: - Apr 19, 2022

Tehran Times - Foolad football team of Iran edged past Turkmenistan’s Ahal on Matchday Four of the 2022 AFC Champions League Group C.

Monday night, Ayanda Patosi scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

As the clock ticked, Ahal could not find a response and their misery was compounded when a frustrated Selim Nurmuradov was shown a straight red in injury time for elbowing Sina Shahabbasi as Foolad held on to their lead to claim their second victory in the campaign.

Foolad have earned eight points out of four matches in the group.

The Iranian team will meet Al Gharafa on Friday.