Published: - Apr 20, 2022

Tehran Times - Nassaji Mazandaran defeated Mes Kerman 1-0 here Tuesday night and booked their place in the final match of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

The match finished in goalless draw in regular time.

With two minutes remaining, Mohammadmehdi Nazari was brought down in Mes area and referee Mehdi Seyedali showed the penalty spot.

Hamed Shiri converted the penalty.

Nassaji will play Aluminum on April 27 in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in the final match.