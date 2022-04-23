Published: - Apr 23, 2022

AFC - Foolad Khouzestan FC are on the brink of qualifying to the Round of 16 after edging Al Gharafa 1-0 in their AFC Champions League™ 2022 Group C tie at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Friday.

The Iranian club remained at the top of their group, thanks to an early goal by Brazilian striker Shimba while Al Gharafa were left heartbroken as the defeat left them with no chance of advancing to the next stage.

Foolad threatened as early as the second minute, taking advantage of a poor clearance from goalkeeper Yousef Hassan in an early attempt at goal.



Shimba, who returned to the starting 11 after serving suspension, released Ayanda Patosi inside the box but the South African pulled his shot wide.



Foolad’s persistence paid dividends after 15 minutes when Al Gharafa lost possession in midfield before Patosi’s cheeky back-flick put Shimba on goal as the Brazilian’s low drive to the bottom right corner left Yousef rooted.

Al Gharafa’s Sofiane Hanni missed a glorious chance to put his side level after Amro Surag burst free on the right flank to provide a low cross to the unmarked Algerian whose effort missed the target completely just before the half hour mark.

The final chance fell to the Qatari side before half-time when Gabriel Pires’ strike from distance was well met by Shahab Gordan as Foolad held on to their slim lead heading into the final 45 minutes.

With their fate hanging in the balance, Al Gharafa returned the livelier side when Ahmed Alganehi sneaked in between two defenders to connect with Homam Ahmed’s pinpoint cross, only to direct his header straight at Gordan.



With 15 minutes left on the clock, another chance fell to Hanni, this time the Algerian connected from a corner kick but blasted his shot just wide off the mark as the pressure mounted on the Qatari side.

Foolad had the opportunity to double their lead four minutes from time but Alireza Kooshki’s left footed shot from a difficult angle was denied by the post.



Al Gharafa had two great chances to level the score in injury time but Foolad’s Sina Shahabbasi produced a match winning save with his body when Alganehi’s shot looked destined to end up behind the net.