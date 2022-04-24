Published: - Apr 24, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Leverkusen defeated Greuther Fürth 4-1 at Stadion am Laubenweg.

Leverkusen moved up to third with victory at Greuther Fürth, whose relegation back to Bundesliga 2 was confirmed.

Jetro Willems was on target for Leverkusen just five minutes into the match before Patrik Schick canceled out his goal three minutes later.

Azmoun doubled the score in the 18th minute. It was his first goal in the team.

Paulinho made the scoreboard 3-1 and Exequiel Palacios scored the fourth goal in the 84th minute.