Zahedifar chosen to officiate Hazfi Cup final

Mohammad Hossein Zahedifar   Hadi Toosi   Yaghoub Hojati  

Zahedifar

Tehran Times - Mohammadhossein Zahedifar has been appointed to officiate Iran’s Hazfi Cup final match between Nassaji and Aluminum.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Wednesday.

Zahedifar, 36, will be assisted by Yaghoub Hojati and Hadi Toosi in this match.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top