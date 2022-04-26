Published: - Apr 26, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Paykan completed the signing of Sudanese forward Tito Okello.

The 26-year-old forward almost joined Shahr Khodro from Kenyan team Gor Mahia in February but his deal was not finalized.

The 26-year-old player has penned an 18-month deal with Paykan.

Okello made his debut for South Sudan on October 10, 2020, against Cameroon B.

Paykan, headed by Mojtaba Hosseini, will play Persepolis on May 4 in the Matchweek 25 of the Iran Professional League.