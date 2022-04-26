Persepolis Midfielder Asadi Linked with Buriram: Report

Reza Asadi  

Reza Asadi

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Reza Asadi has reportedly been linked with a move to the Thai side Buriram.

The 26-year-old player joined Persepolis from Austrian club St. Pölten at the beginning of the 2021-22 season but failed to meet the expectations.

Asadi will reportedly leave Persepolis to join Buriram at the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) current season.

Buriram United Football Club is competing in the Thai League 1. The club was founded in 1970 as PEA FC (Provincial Electricity Authority Football Club) before being reformed as Buriram PEA and Buriram United in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top