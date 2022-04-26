Published: - Apr 26, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Reza Asadi has reportedly been linked with a move to the Thai side Buriram.

The 26-year-old player joined Persepolis from Austrian club St. Pölten at the beginning of the 2021-22 season but failed to meet the expectations.

Asadi will reportedly leave Persepolis to join Buriram at the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) current season.

Buriram United Football Club is competing in the Thai League 1. The club was founded in 1970 as PEA FC (Provincial Electricity Authority Football Club) before being reformed as Buriram PEA and Buriram United in 2010 and 2012 respectively.