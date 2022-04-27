Published: - Apr 27, 2022

Tehran Times - Shabab Al Ahli Dubai football team snatched a ticket to the 2022 AFC Champions League Round of 16 after battling to a 1-1 draw against Foolad at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Tuesday.

Brazilian veteran Shimba scored a 71st minute penalty while Shabab Al Ahli’s Yahya Al Ghassani took advantage of a rare defensive mistake from Foolad as both sides settled for a draw to remain unbeaten in Group C.

Both sides settled for a draw to finish the Group Stage undefeated as Foolad ended the campaign on top of Group C while runners-up Shabab Al Ahli had reason to celebrate with their qualification to the next round.