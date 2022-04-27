Published: - Apr 27, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the Bundesliga team and it seems he is on the right track in the team.

Leverkusen defeated Greuther Fürth 4-1 at Stadion am Laubenweg.

“Of course, I’m happy about my debut goal,” Azmoun explained happily, “but for me it’s just about giving everything in the current tough games. The most important thing is that we got the win because we want to go to the Champions League.”

“Sardar set impulses in the last third with his runs, with good decisions. He has impressively demonstrated that we have more offensive potential with him, although we were a bit more vulnerable defensively,” Coach Gerardo Seoane told BILD.

Nevertheless, the plan with Azmoun worked and, after two games without scoring, brought Leverkusen back on track in the tight race for the premier class. Also striking: Especially in the first half, the interaction with Patrik Schick worked really well.

“Sardar is still missing the last 10, 15 percent explosiveness,” says Seoane, “that will probably not change in the short term.”

Bayer’s coach had recently said that the Iranian would need “complete preparation” to get to the top level physically. But one thing is clear: Azmoun is on the right track.