Published: - Apr 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Nassaji football team won the title of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup for the first time Wednesday night.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium ahead of more than 40,000 spectators, Nassaji defeated Aluminum 1-0.

Mehrdad Abdi scored the winner with a header in the 58th minute.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.

The Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975.