Published: - Apr 30, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Milad Sarlak has reportedly been linked with Qatari teams.

Sarlak, whose contract runs out in the summer, has been linked with Al-Ahli and Al-Arabi.

The 27-year-old player joined Persepolis from Shahr Khodro in September 2020 on a two-year contract.

He was a member of the Persepolis team that advanced to the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League.