May 02, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team captain Ehsan Hajsafi has been linked with a move to Esteghlal.

Media reports suggest that the 32-year-old player has caught the eye of the Iran league leader.

Hajsafi currently plays for Greek football team AEK Athens.

He started his playing career in Sepahan in 2006 and has also played for Greek teams Panionios and Olympiacos, Iran’s Tractor and German club FSV Frankfurt.