Published: - May 04, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s National Football Team may travel to Canada in the upcoming FIFA days as the North American seems to be one of the best choices of the Iranian Federation.

After the 2022 World Cup draw which put Iran along with the US, England, and the winner of the European playoff in Group B, both experts and players have stressed the need to prepare the team for the major event.

During the past two months, different reports emerged that pointed to the name of several teams for friendly matches.

According to the latest report, coach Dragan Skocic is planning a two-week trip to Canada to play several teams.

Canada seems to be an ideal rival for a friendly match as it pays a good fee to the Iranian federation as well.

The camp in Canada will probably be realized in early June but the rivals for friendly matches have not been finalized yet.

Skocic believes that due to the long-distance and probable issues related to acquiring visa, the team should at least hold two or three matches there.

A large number of Iranians living in Canada will be a positive point for Team Melli as they will not feel playing outside home.

Ecuador and Cameroon are among the long list of teams that Iran may take on in Canada other than the host nation.

An official with the Iranian federation said that negotiations are underway with 40 countries for planning the six upcoming FIFA days and as said before, Canada is more suitable and serious compared to others.