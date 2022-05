Published: - May 07, 2022

Tasnim – Former Persepolis goalkeeper Mohammad Mohammadi was appointed as the executive director of the club.

He replaced Ebrahim Shakouri in the post.

Mohammadi stepped down from his post in Iran U-23 football team sporting director last week.

Mohammadi started his goalkeeping career in 1995 in Saipa and joined Persepolis in 2001.

He also played for another Iranian giant Esteghlal.