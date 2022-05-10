Published: - May 10, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football team will likely play Albania in a friendly ahead of this year's World Cup, the football federation’s secretary-general Hassan Kamranifar said.

Iran will travel to Canada next month to hold their training camp.

“We will play Canada in Toronto and also want to play Albania. The latter has not been confirmed yet. Given the long-distance trip, the Iranian team would rather play more than one team,” Kamranifar said.

Iran and Canada both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran are pitted against England, the U.S. and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales in Group B.

Canada are in Group F along with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Iran will also play a friendly with New Zealand in Doha, Qatar in June.