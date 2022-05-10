Persepolis midfielder Vahid Amiri to undergo back surgery
Tehran Times - Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Vahid Amiri will undergo back surgery.
He suffered the injury on club duty on Monday.
Amiri is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery.
He will be a key player of Iran national football team in this year’s World Cup, where Iran’s first round opponents include England, the U.S and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet