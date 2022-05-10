Persepolis midfielder Vahid Amiri to undergo back surgery

Tehran Times - Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Vahid Amiri will undergo back surgery.

He suffered the injury on club duty on Monday.

Amiri is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery.

He will be a key player of Iran national football team in this year’s World Cup, where Iran’s first round opponents include England, the U.S and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland.

