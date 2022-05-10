Published: - May 10, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Issa Alekasir underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old forward suffered the injury in January and the MRI revealed the injury included a torn ACL.

Alekasir was supposed to undergo surgery in Doha, Qatar but changed his mind and underwent surgery in a hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.

Persepolis sits second in the Iran Professional League (IPL), six points behind Esteghlal.