Persepolis Forward Alekasir Undergoes Surgery
Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Issa Alekasir underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old forward suffered the injury in January and the MRI revealed the injury included a torn ACL.
Alekasir was supposed to undergo surgery in Doha, Qatar but changed his mind and underwent surgery in a hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.
Persepolis sits second in the Iran Professional League (IPL), six points behind Esteghlal.
