Published: - May 11, 2022

Tehran Times - Iranian top-flight football club Nassaji parted ways with Saket Elhami Tuesday night.

The club have not announced the reasons of the termination.

Iranian media reports suggest that the club have parted company with the 51-year-old coach due to his misbehavior in locker room after the match against Mes, where Nassaji suffered a 2-0 loss against the Sirjan based football team.

Nassaji captain Masoud Shojaei is a nominee to replace Elhami in the team.

Under leadership of Elhami, Nassaji won their first ever Hazfi Cup title in late April.

With four games remaining, Nassaji are 12th in the 16-team table, 11 points above the relegation zone.