Sayyadmanesh Nominated for Hull City Player of Month
Tasnim – Iranian international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was nominated for Hull City Player of the Month for April.
Defender Jacob Greaves, midfielder Richie Smallwood, forwards Keane Lewis-Potter and Sayyadmanesh make up the four-man shortlist.
Sayyadmanesh, who was given his opportunity to shine in the starting line-up by Shota Arveladze, is among the nominees.
The 20-year-old started five of six games in April, and opened his account for the Tigers with a composed finish against Cardiff on Good Friday.
