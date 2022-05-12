Published: - May 12, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was nominated for Hull City Player of the Month for April.

Defender Jacob Greaves, midfielder Richie Smallwood, forwards Keane Lewis-Potter and Sayyadmanesh make up the four-man shortlist.

Sayyadmanesh, who was given his opportunity to shine in the starting line-up by Shota Arveladze, is among the nominees.

The 20-year-old started five of six games in April, and opened his account for the Tigers with a composed finish against Cardiff on Good Friday.