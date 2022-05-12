Hajsafi Scores As AEK Beats Giannina [VIDEO]

Ehsan Haji Safi  

Hajsafi

Tasnim – Iran football team captain Ehsan Hajisafi scored a goal in AEK’s 3-0 win over PAS Giannina in Athens’ Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Hajisafi opened the scoring for the host in the 39th minute. Nordin Amrabat made it 2-0 in the 45th minute Grzegorz Krichowiak scored the third goal in 59th minute.

The win sees AEK gain three important points from the 8th game of the Super League playoffs as it continues its pursuit for a spot in Europe next season.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top