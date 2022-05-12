Published: - May 12, 2022

Tasnim – Iran football team captain Ehsan Hajisafi scored a goal in AEK’s 3-0 win over PAS Giannina in Athens’ Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Hajisafi opened the scoring for the host in the 39th minute. Nordin Amrabat made it 2-0 in the 45th minute Grzegorz Krichowiak scored the third goal in 59th minute.

The win sees AEK gain three important points from the 8th game of the Super League playoffs as it continues its pursuit for a spot in Europe next season.