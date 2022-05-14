Published: - May 14, 2022

Tasnim – The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, which kicked off on Thursday with a first-stop event in Dubai, will come to Iran.

The former FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká came together to send the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will stop in 51 countries and territories, bringing FIFA one step closer to the goal of visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030. For the first time ever, the tour will visit all 32 countries that qualified for the FIFA World Cup, inspiring fans across the world through exclusive consumer experiences.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the greatest symbols in sport,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “Bringing it on tour gives us a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fantastic communities around the world who love the beautiful game. The trophy tour – which will end back in Qatar, our amazing hosts – highlights our commitment to making football truly global as we realize the dreams of our fans and bring the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their doorsteps, together with our long-standing partner Coca-Cola.”